A government based in eastern Libya has shipped its first cargo of crude oil in defiance of authorities in the capital Tripoli, a move that could trigger more divisions which have brought chaos since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.

The Tripoli authorities called for the UN Security Council on Tuesday to blacklist the India-flagged tanker Distya Ameya, which left the eastern Libyan port of Hariga overnight carrying oil they said could not be lawfully sold.

The eastern government has set up its own National Oil Company (NOC) to act in parallel to the Tripoli-based NOC that is recognised internationally as the only legitimate seller of Libyan oil.

The tanker departed Hariga carrying 650,000 barrels of crude late on Monday and was bound for Malta, a spokesman for the eastern NOC said.

The spokesman, Mohamed al Manfi, said it had reached international waters. The ship last reported its position through the publicly available AIS tracking system earlier on Tuesday as still in Libyan waters.

Libya's economy depends almost exclusively on oil export revenue, and the fight over who controls those funds has driven chronic instability and civil war since long-serving autocrat Gaddafi was toppled and killed by rebels in 2011.

Parallel parliaments and governments have operated in Tripoli and the east since 2014. Much of the country is in the hands of dozens of armed groups that proclaimed loyalty to one or the other of the two rival governments, while small areas are controlled by DAESH terrorists.

Supporters of Libya's unity government hold signs during a demonstration at Martyrs' Square in Tripoli April 1, 2016. [Reuters]

Political division, labour disputes and security threats have diminished Libya's output to less than a quarter of the 1.6 million barrels per day produced before the uprising.

It was not immediately clear how the eastern NOC could complete a sale, given the international opposition. One possibility might be to attempt a ship-to-ship transfer in international waters.

In 2014, a group pressing for more autonomy in eastern Libya shipped crude from Es Sider terminal, but US special forces boarded it off Cyprus and forced it to return.

UN Resolutions

Authorities in Malta said the Distya Ameya did not feature on the island nation's list of expected ship arrivals. Maltese national TV reported that the ship was in international waters near Malta but had not been given permission to dock there.

The eastern NOC has long been trying to sell its own oil, but until now those efforts have been blocked by the NOC in Tripoli, with the support of Western countries.