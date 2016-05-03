Australia accused refugee advocates on Tuesday of "encouraging" asylum seekers held in remote camps self-harm incidents have been rising at an Australian detention camp on the tiny South Pacific island of Nauru.

Australian authorities said that an unidentified 21-year-old Somali woman was in a critical condition after she set herself alight on Nauru on Monday, the second such incident in a week.

A 23-year-old Iranian man also set himself on fire last week in protest against his treatment on Nauru and later died.

Australia's Minister for Immigration Peter Dutton on Tuesday acknowledged there had been a rise in cases of self-harm in the camps but accused refugee advocates of giving the asylum seekers false hope they would one day be settled in Australia.

"It is of grave concern that this person would resort to such an extreme act of self-harm. I have previously expressed my frustration and anger frankly at advocates and others who are in contact with those in regional processing centres and who are encouraging some of these people to behave in a certain way, believing that pressure exerted on the Australian Government will see a change in our policy in relation to our border protection measures," Dutton told reporters at a news conference in Canberra.

Officials said that the Somali woman was transferred to Australia for treatment.

"The lady has been transferred from Nauru and has arrived in Australia and she remains in a very serious critical condition and all efforts of course are being made to meet her medical needs," Dutton said.

"The recent behaviors in Nauru are not protests against living conditions. They aren't protests against health care, they aren't protests against the lack of financial support," he added.

Under Australia's controversial immigration policy, asylum seekers trying to reach Australia by boat are intercepted and turned back to their country of departure or sent for processing to remote Pacific island camps such as Nauru, which holds about 500 people, or Manus Island in Papua New Guinea.

Under the law asylum seekers can never resettle in Australia, even if they are found to be refugees. Australia's conservative government has defended the policy as stopping deaths at sea.

"And no action, advocates or those in regional processing countries take, will cause the government to deviate from its course. We are not going to allow people to drown at sea again. 1200 people drowned at sea last time Australia lost control of its borders," he said.

Last week, Papua New Guinea's government ordered the Manus Island camp, which holds about 850 people, to be closed after the country's Supreme Court ruled that the facility is illegal.