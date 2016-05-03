A massive fire broke out in a forest in Shimla city of India's northern Himachal Pradesh state on Monday, engulfing almost 10 hectares within hours.

The fire broke out late night in the forest near old barrier cemetery area on the outskirts of the city.

"I noticed the fire in the forest and called up the forest personnel and the fire fighters after which the fire has been somewhat controlled," said a resident, Mohammad Gulfam.

Workers were seen trying to put out fire manually using tree branches.

People are concerned as the forest has a residential area on one side and a mental hospital on the other.