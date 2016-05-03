POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Ronaldo fit but Benzema, Casemiro out against Man City
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says Cristiano Ronaldo will play against Manchester City in Champions League semi-final second leg but his striker Karim Benzema and midfielder Casemiro won't.
Ronaldo fit but Benzema, Casemiro out against Man City
Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane (C) delivers a speech during a press conference ahead of UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain on May 3, 2016. [AA] / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 3, 2016

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Cristiano Ronaldo "is 100 percent" and will face Manchester City in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg but striker Karim Benzema and midfielder Casemiro will miss the game.

Ronaldo has recovered from a hamstring injury which forced him to miss Real Madrid's last three games in all competitions and has resumed full training.

But Benzema is yet to recover from a hamstring problem and Casemiro is still out after a knock to the hip sustained in Saturday's 1-0 win at Real Sociedad.

"Cristiano is fine, he is 100 percent. He has trained and will be with us tomorrow, there is no risk," Zidane told a news conference.

"We need a 100 percent Cristiano," he said. "He's a different player. His numbers show that and I'm happy he's with us tomorrow. I'd have liked Karim and Casemiro to be there too, but others will play and that's that," added Zidane.

"Karim's situation is different. He still has a problem and we don't want to take any risks," he said.

Ronaldo is the top scorer in the Champions League with 16 goals while Benzema has netted 27 times in all competitions this season. Forward Lucas Vazquez replaced Ronaldo in the goalless first leg in Manchester and is expected to fill in for Benzema.

Recommended

"Casemiro does not have a serious injury but he has a bruise and did not train today. We will try and play the same way and put someone else in his position. Casemiro is Casemiro but we have a big squad and there are other players who can do what he does."

Brazilian midfield anchor Casemiro has grown into one of Madrid's most important players in the last two months.

Real are on their best run of form this season, having won 10 league games in a row. But Zidane, who took charge of the team in January after Rafael Benitez was sacked, said failing to reach the Champions League final in Milan on May 28 would be a "failure".

"Until now we have said we haven't achieved anything. We are in good form, but our aim is to do everything possible and try and go through.

"But it will be very difficult. If we don't get through, it'll be a failure."

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding