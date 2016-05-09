Sergeant Elor Azaria, an Israeli soldier who shot and killed a wounded Palestinian knifeman, went on trial on Monday for manslaughter.

Azaria, 19, is accused of using excessive force against Abdel Fattah al Sharif, who was neutralised after allegedly attempting to attack Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron in March.

Amateur footage later released by Israeli Human Rights group B'Tselem showed the alleged attacker wounded and lying on the ground before he was shot dead.

Stating that the killing was against the law, B'Tselem said ''the execution without law and without trial is a direct result of impassioned discussion of ministers and elected officials and the public atmosphere of dehumanisation," and called for restricting reponses by the Israeli Army to alleged Palestinian attackers.

The United Nations harshly condemned the "gruesome" killing after the video of the shooting went viral on social media.

Palestinian officials have called the soldier's action cold-blooded murder, adding to allegations that Israel routinely carries out extrajudicial killings of Palestinians.

Azaria, who is also a French citizen, was briefly freed from custody last month for the Jewish holiday of passover shortly after he was charged with manslaughter by a military court.

He is also being charged with "conduct unbecoming of a non-commissioned officer."