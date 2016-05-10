Ferguson now has its first black police chief.

Veteran officer Delrish Moss will lead the police force in the city that was rocked with protests two years ago after unarmed black teen Michael Brown was killed by a white police officer.

Brown's death had led to nationwide protests, increased support for the Black Lives Matter movement and brought race to the centre of the political discussion in the United States.

The officer who shot and killed Brown, Darren Wilson, was never charged.

A Department of Justice investigation found a widespread pattern of racial discrimination and multiple violations of citizens' constitutional rights by law enforcement officials in the city.