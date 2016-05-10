WORLD
First black police chief takes helm in Ferguson
Ferguson swears in first black police chief two years after fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a white police officer.
Delrish Moss is sworn by Judge Donald McCullin at the Ferguson Community Centre. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 10, 2016

Ferguson now has its first black police chief.

Veteran officer Delrish Moss will lead the police force in the city that was rocked with protests two years ago after unarmed black teen Michael Brown was killed by a white police officer.

Brown's death had led to nationwide protests, increased support for the Black Lives Matter movement and brought race to the centre of the political discussion in the United States.

The officer who shot and killed Brown, Darren Wilson, was never charged.

A Department of Justice investigation found a widespread pattern of racial discrimination and multiple violations of citizens' constitutional rights by law enforcement officials in the city.

Ferguson is now required to reform its police department and courts.

Moss pledged to bring more diversity to the department.

The population in Ferguson is two-thirds African-American but its police departments' 54-member staff is overwhelmingly white.

Moss spent his entire 32-year career with Miami police. He was planning to retire in September, but he said something about the city drove him to take on a new challenge.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
