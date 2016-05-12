Iranians are set to miss out on the Hajj pilgrimage this year after representatives from Tehran failed to agree with their Saudi hosts over a deal to allow Iranians to make the trek to Mecca in September.

Talks started last month amid a diplomatic crisis between Saudi Arabia and Iran after the two rival powers severed ties in January.

But the first talks since Riyadh closed down its missions in Iran in response to the ransacking of its Tehran embassy did not go well.

Tehran has asked Riyadh to issue visas to Iranian citizens looking to make the pilgrimage using the Swiss embassy in Tehran.

Iran's Culture Minister Ali Jannati, speaking to state news, blamed Saudi officials for the deadlock.

"Their attitude was cold and inappropriate. They did not accept our proposals concerning the issuing of visas or the transport and security of the pilgrims," he said, calling their behaviour "sabotage."

"Saudi officials say our pilgrims must travel to another country to make their visa applications," he added.