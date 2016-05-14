As many as three people were killed and two dozen others were injured in a massive free-for-all brawl between rival ethnic groups at a cemetery in southwest Moscow.

About 200 people, some armed with guns and other weapons, took part in the clashes at the vast Khovanskoye cemetery on Saturday.

More than 90 people, mostly ethnic Chechens, Dagestanis, Uzbeks and Tajiks, were detained after riot police intervened.

A Reuters report says witnesses saw a young man's body lying on the pavement near an overturned car as a forensic expert bent over it. About 10 mainly young men lay handcuffed on the ground while police armed with Kalashnikov rifles looked on.

Pictures posted on social media showed young men wielding iron rods, spade shafts and baseball bats as they rushed into the fighting.