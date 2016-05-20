Nigerian military said it rescued a second girl, kidnapped alongside over 200 schoolgirls by Boko Haram in the northeastern Nigerian town of Chibok.

A spokesman for the Nigerian Army, Sani Usman said on Thursday that the girl's name is Serah Luka and she was from the northeastern town of Madagali, in the state of Adamawa, which borders Borno.

He said, "We are glad to state that among those rescued is a girl believed to be one of the Chibok Government Secondary School girls that were abducted," adding that she was receiving medical treatment.

This event came two days after the rescue of first schoolgirl, Amina Ali Darsha Nkeki, who was found by soldiers and vigilantes near Damboa, in northeastern part of the country.

Officials confirmed Amina was one of the 219 girls abducted from the government school in Chibok in April 2014.

The governor of Borno state, where Chibok is located, stated that the army is trying to rescue the remaining girls from Boko Haram.

"We believe that in the coming weeks we shall recover the rest of the girls," Governor Kashim Shettima told reporters. "The military is already moving into the forest."

The governor's comments came shortly after Amina, the first girl to be rescued, met Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.