Switch on the television, open a newspaper, click on a website or tune in to a radio station – most of the time you are subjected to images of violence, crime and death. With all the negativity, you may start to feel happiness is not possible in such a hateful world. Or is it?

Let's first start with the question of happiness. The Oxford English Dictionary defines happiness as the state of being happy. Buddhist Monk, author and photographer Matthieu Richard, sometimes called the happiest man in the world, defines happiness as "a deep sense of serenity and fulfillment."

Happiness doesn't mean that your life has no challenges. In fact, it's those challenges which allow you look within and find inner joy. So no matter what happens around you the "soulful" joy remains.

What prevents happiness?

There are times when we prevent our own happiness due to limiting beliefs.

Louise Hay, author of the bestseller You can Heal Your Life, says that these beliefs are engraved in the subconscious from childhood. A belief might have been true when we were a child but prevents us from moving forward as an adult.

Hay says, "When a negative thought comes into your mind, such as 'I'll never amount to anything', give the thought no importance. Just see it for what it is – another way to keep yourself stuck in the past."

How to be happy

Although it sometimes may seem difficult to find happiness, there are ways to remain positive despite the challenges you face.