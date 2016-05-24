The Egyptian head of forensics has denied reports that an initial examination of human remains belonging to victims aboard the EgyptAir jet that crashed in the Mediterranean last week pointed towards an explosion, Egyptian state news said on Tuesday.

"Everything published about this matter is completely false, and mere assumptions that did not come from the Forensics Authority," Hesham Abdelhamid was quoted as saying in a statement.

Earlier, a senior Egyptian forensics official had said that human remains retrieved from the crash site of EgyptAir Flight 804 suggested there was an explosion on board that may have brought down the aircraft in the eastern Mediterranean.

"The logical explanation is that an explosion brought it down," the official said. All 66 people on board were killed on the EgyptAir flight from Paris to Cairo early last Thursday.