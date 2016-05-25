The Orlando Fashion Square mall in Florida is now home to America's first modest wear retail store named Verona Collection.

Owned by Lisa Vogl and business partner Nadine Abu-Jubara, Verona Collection started off as an online boutique store with only a few modest wear clothing items. Later in the year, they were shipping to various locations around the world.

Vogl is a convert to Islam and ventured into the modest wear market without any formal training in fashion design and had only a handful of items to start the online store. The business became so successful that when the retail store opened in May some of her online customers made special arrangements to attend the launch.

"Many of our existing online customers have made it to our store, both from the Orlando area and from out of state," says Abu-Jubara.

"We had one customer from North Carolina change her travel arrangements in order to attend our Grand Opening. Other customers have been on vacation in Orlando and made it a point to stop in and shop at the Verona store as well," she continues.

For Muslim women who choose to dress in accordance with the dictates of Islam, purchasing clothing from a mainstream shopping mall would usually mean buying more than two items at a time, which can be expensive. The opening of a modest wear store in a mall has therefore made modest wear accessible and very convenient for many.

"It's so incredibly difficult as a Muslim woman to be able to dress according to our religion and stay fashionable without breaking the bank," says Vogl.