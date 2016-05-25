After her release from a Russian jail in a prisoner swap, Ukrainian military pilot Nadiya Savchenko was welcomed by her family and supporters at Boryspil International Airport outside Kiev, officials said on Wednesday.

Under the deal, Ukrainian authorities have also freed two Russian soldiers.

She was captured in 2014 while fighting against the Russian-backed separatists in Eastern Ukraine.

A Russian court sentenced Savchenko to 22 years in prison for the killing of two journalists.

"Huge thanks for fighting for me. I thank everyone who wished me well. Thanks to you I survived. To those who wished me ill, I survived despite you!" she said at Kiev's Boryspil International Airport.

Who is Savchenko?

She was the first woman to graduate from Ukraine's military aviation school.

She joined the infantry unit, Aidar Battalion, in March 2014 to fight against the pro-Russian separatists in Eastern Ukraine.

She became a national hero for Ukrainians when she interrupted a Russian judge by singing the Ukrainian national anthem.

While in captivity she went on numerous hunger strikes, risking her life.

In her absence, she was elected a member of the Rada, the unicameral Parliament of Ukraine.

In exchange for Savchenko Ukraine released two Russian soldiers, Alexander Alexandrov and Yevgeny Yerofeyev.