Mother Nature erupted in all her glory and splendour on 23/24 May 2016 with six volcanoes spewing ash and gas into the air. Although most of the volcanoes are active, some have just awoken after a long sleep.

Popocatepetl Volcano, Mexico - 24 May 2016

According to the Popocatepetl Volcano Twitter page, an explosion occurred at 14:53 GMT which ejected ash and rock to distances of more than 2 kilometres above the crater.

In 1994 and 2000, major eruptions caused the evacuation of thousands of people. Scientists claim it was the biggest display of its eruption for 1,200 years.

Sinabung Volcano, Indonesia - 25 May 2016

Mount Sinabung continues to spew ash into the air following last week's deadly eruption that killed seven people in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. The last deadly eruption was in 2014 when more than a dozen people were killed and thousands more evacuated.

Bristol Island - 24 May 2016

Mount Sourabaya, a stratovolcano on the uninhabited Bristol Island, erupted for the second time in May 2016. The false-coloured satellite image above was taken by NASA's satellite on 01 May 2016. The island, covered in glacial ice and snow, is one of the least studied in the world due to the lack of landing sites. The last known eruption was reported in 1956.