Rock am Ring music festival in Germany has been cancelled on its third day after lightning strikes injured more than 70 fans on Saturday.

The festival was stopped for five hours on Saturday after the first storm struck.

Organisers warned more than 90,000 people to seek shelter in tents and cars as a second storm was approaching.

"Yesterday evening we had up to 82 injured people due to the lightning, and we have to do everything possible in order to avoid more injured, I can't tell you the exact number, but there are also some seriously injured," Rhineland-Palatinate Interior Minister, Roger Lewentz, told journalists.

According to the festival's organisers, 42 people were hospitalised, and eight are seriously injured.

German authorities called off the festival's licence on Sunday; the organisers of the festival seemed to be against the decision.