Partial results from the Peruvian presidential elections show the World Bank economist Pedro Pablo is ahead of Keiko Fujimori with a narrow lead.

Latest results show Kuczynski had 50.32 percent support while Fujimori trailed on with 49.68 percent. The final results are expected later on Monday.

Keiko Fujimori is the daughter of the former authoritarian leader Alberto Fujimori, who was imprisoned for corruption and human rights abuses.

Fujimori had run a successful campaign but started to lose support in its last days due to fresh scandals involving her close advisers, and her father's legacy.

Kuczynski, a 77-year-old former prime minister, investor and World Bank economist, portrayed himself as an honest and experienced leader.