Britain's foreign office has warned the Euro 2016 football tournament that will start in Paris on Friday is at risk of terrorism, pointing out that stadiums, transport hubs and fan zones "represent potential targets for terrorist attacks."

The foreign ministry said in a travel advisory that there will be a high threat of terrorism during the month-long tournament that will take place in stadiums across France.

"During Euro 2016, stadiums, fan zones, venues broadcasting the tournament and transport hubs and links represent potential targets for terrorist attacks," the statement read.

"You should be vigilant at all times, especially in areas hosting Euro 2016 events and follow the advice of local French authorities," it added.

The football tournament begins on June 10 and will run until July 10.