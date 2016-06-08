Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Wednesday that the third and final test of the tour of Australia will be a day-night fixture at Adelaide Oval, starting on November 24.

The Proteas had been reluctant to be involved in a day-night match having never played with a pink ball, but with two warm-up matches under lights planned for the October-November tour, CSA said they were now willing to play the fixture.

CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat said in a statement, "Following careful consideration and engagement with all our test players, and acknowledging the need to exploit the potential of playing day-night test match cricket, I am pleased to announce that we have agreed with Cricket Australia to proceed with this fixture."

South Africa captain AB de Villiers added that the major concern for the players was having adequate preparation with a pink ball.

"We were never against this exciting concept but only wanted to give ourselves the best opportunity of competing in conditions that will be new and foreign to us. This will be the first time that our players in the test squad will play pink ball test match cricket in front of such a large crowd and to be part of this novel concept will no doubt be a landmark moment in all of our careers."

The first day-night test was played between Australia and New Zealand in Adelaide last year and drew 124,000 spectators despite only lasting three days.

West Indies Tri Series Latest

Meanwhile in the West Indies, South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada led a dazzling bowling attack that lifted the Proteas to a 47-run win over Australia in the West Indies Tri Series on Tuesday.

After winning the toss and making 189/9 off their 50 overs, South African bowlers had a field day on a low, slow turning pitch at Providence Stadium in Georgetown as Australia were bowled all out for 142 off 34.2 overs.

The Aussies lost David Warner early in the start for 1 after he was beaten by the pace of Wayne Parnell and trapped leg before wicket.

South Africa were rewarded for playing three specialist spinners but it was 21-year-old Rabada who led the way, using his genuine pace to claim 3/13 from seven overs.

He was backed by Parnell's 2/23, while spinners Imran Tahir's 2/39, Aaron Phangiso's 2/26 and debutant Tabraiz Shamsi's 1/36 collected the other five wickets.