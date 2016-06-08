UN whistleblower who exposed the sexual abuse of children by UN peacekeepers in the Central African Republic (CAR) announced his resignation during an interview on Tuesday, in protest to what he sees as "complete impunity" for those responsible.

"The complete impunity for those who have been found to have, in various degrees, abused their authority, together with the unwillingness of the hierarchy to express any regrets for the way they acted towards me sadly confirms that lack of accountability is entrenched in the United Nations," Kompass told humanitarian news agency IRIN.

"This makes it impossible for me to continue working there."

The resignation of Anders Kompass, Director of Field Operations for the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), was confirmed by a UN spokesman, who said the departure will take effect at the end of August.

In July 2014, Kompass leaked a confidential UN report on the sexual abuse of children, mostly by French peacekeepers in CAR, to prosecutors in France claiming the UN was taking too long to act.