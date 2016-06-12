Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Saturday that a recall referendum against him would be held next year at the earliest.

However, his opponents have been racing to hold a referendum before January 10.

A successful recall vote before January 10 would trigger new presidential elections. However, if the president is recalled after that deadline, his vice president would replace him.

"There will be no blackmailing here. If the requirements of the recall referendum are met, it will be next year and that's it," Maduro said.

"If the requirements aren't met, there will be no referendum and that's it," he added.

On Friday, Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) invalidated over 600,000 signatures on a petition, which was handed in on May 2, mostly because of errors in filling out forms.

The opposition blames the CNE of working alongside the government to stall the referendum.

On the other hand, Maduro blames opposition of creating chaos and planning a coup against his administration.