A 2016 Global Nutrition Report by the International Food Policy Research Institute has expressed major concern at the rising rate of global malnutrition.

The report highlighted malnutrion in obese and overweight adults and children, as well as the undernourished.

It showed how malnutrition was increasing disease rates which then creates a higher demand on health services for malnourished adults and children.

Malnutritioncomes in many forms, among those who don't get enough food and vitamins include poor child growth and development as well as an increased vulnerability to infections.

Obese and overweight adults and children are more likely to be vulnerable to heart disease due to the amount of cholesterol and fat in the body and too much sugar and sodium in the blood.

Additionally, they'll have a higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer.

Professor Corinna Hawkes, who co-chaired the research, said, "Malnutrition literally means bad nutrition. That's anyone who isn't adequately nourished including the obese and overweight."

Lawrence Haddad, a senior researcher at the US-based International Food Policy Research Institute and a co-author of the report said, "One in three people suffer from some form of malnutrition."

The report also suggests that malnutrition is responsible for nearly half of all deaths of children under the age of five worldwide.

It added that together with poor diets, it is the number one driver of disease.

Barbara Frost, chief executive of WaterAid, an international organisation that focuses on improving access to safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene, said the report had been right to recognise the fundamental role that clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene play in nutrition.

"It's unacceptable that millions of children, having survived the difficult early years, still face an uncertain and unhealthy future for the simple lack of clean water and a basic toilet."