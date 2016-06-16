France may have endured the worst possible build-up to the Euro 2016 but the hosts became the first team to book a place in the last 16 knockout stage of the tournament on Wednesday.

Didier Deschamps' team was stretched well and truly by a valiant Albanian side with France finally managing to break the resistance in stoppage time for a 2-0 win.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann came off the bench in Marseille to head the opener in the 90th minute before West Ham United's Dimitri Payet strengthened his reputation by smashing home a second goal deep into stoppage time against the debutants.

"We needed a win to qualify, and it's done," Griezmann told French television.

"The coach had told me that I would be a substitute. I knew it and I wanted to do what I had to do once I got on."

Payet also struck a late winner as France opened the tournament with a nervy 2-1 win over Romania last week.

Two leave-it-late wins left doubts about whether the French side can repeat the success of the 1984 Euros and 1998 World Cup by winning on home soil.

Deschamps surprisingly left Juventus star Paul Pogba and Griezmann on the bench in the only two changes from the game against Romania.

Les Bleus only kicked into gear when Pogba and Griezmann reunited with man-of-the-match Payet after the half time break.

France next face Switzerland in Lille on Sunday with the Swiss also on the verge of reaching the knockout stage after a 1-1 draw with Romania in Paris.

Russian woes

There was not much joy for Russia as Lenoid Slutsky's team suffered a thumping 2-1 defeat at the hands of Slovakia at the Stade de Pierre Mauroy.

The Russians, threatened with expulsion from the competition for crowd trouble, were left on the brink of an early exit from the Euros in a game thoroughly dominated by Slovakia.