The UK has suspended campaigning ahead of next week's EU membership referendum after a British lawmaker was murdered on Thursday in what appears to be a politically-motivated assassination.

Jo Cox, a member of parliament for the centre-left opposition Labour Party, was stabbed and shot on the street as she was preparing to meet supporters in her constituency in the Birstall district of Leeds, northern England.

The 41-year-old mother of two was reportedly killed by a male suspect in his 50s who shouted "Britain first" before carrying out the attack. The suspect was later arrested nearby, and was found to be carrying weapons, West Yorkshire regional police said.

Britain First is the name of a far-right movement which describes itself as "a patriotic political party and street defence organisation" on its official website.

But the group's deputy leader, Jayda Fransen, was quick to distance Britain First from the murder, calling it "absolutely disgusting."

Cox was an avid campaigner for Britain's EU membership. She is the first British MP to be killed while serving in office since Ian Gow was assassinated in a car bombing by the Irish Republican Army in 1990.

Nevertheless, both the Remain and Leave camps announced they would be suspending their campaigns on Friday.

Temporary Chief Constable Dee Collins told reporters that the police are not currently in a position to discuss any motive for her murder.

A "very significant investigation with large numbers of witnesses" was under way, Collins said, adding that police were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

West Yorkshire police called the attack "a localised incident, albeit one that has a much wider impact."

Suspect identified

Local sources named the suspect as Tommy Mair.

The 52-year-old suspect, who lived close to the scene where Cox was killed, was described by neighbours as a quiet loner with a passion for gardening. His family said he had a history of mental illness.

Next-door neighbour Diana Peters, 65, told Reuters that she had known Mair since he was a boy and he never had visitors.

"I'm totally devastated - I didn't want to believe it. He's been very helpful to me. Anything I asked him to do he did very willingly and sometimes without my needing to ask," she said.

Mair had taught English to foreigners in the local community for several years and was brought up by his grandparents, she said. His mother is now in a local care home, she added.

Tributes