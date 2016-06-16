Here we take a look at some well-known billionaires from around the world. When you have more money than you can spend in your lifetime, what do you buy?

Well, here is some information about the world's most famous billionaires and the incredibly expensive things they have purchased.

1. Bhumibol Adulyadej

He has been the King of Thailand since 1947. Born in 1927, he is listed as the richest and longest-reigning monarch in the world. According to Forbes, his fortune is estimated to be more than $30 billion.

He's investments are mainly in Thai businesses Siam Cement and Siam Commercial Bank.

The maximum value of the King's Golden Jubilee Diamond is $12 billion.

The Crown Property Bureau (CPB) manages the King's fortunes. CPB is neither a private nor a government body. Its mission is "to manage the crown property while taking into account sustainable benefits for all stakeholders."

2. Vladimir Putin

The 60-year-old former Russian spy-turned-president Vladimir Putin's net worth is $70 billion. He owns 4.5 percent of Gazprom, which is the leading company that operates the business of extraction, production, transport, and sale of natural gas. Kremlin declared his official annual salary to be $134,034.

Putin is known for his expensive hobbies.

His $500,000 valued Lange & Sohne brand watch is covered in crystal glass and features gold hands.

The president also owns a yacht that is over 175 feet long and costs around $37 million.

Putin is allegedly building a palace for personal usenear the Black Sea with a massive and illegal use of state funds.

3. Queen Elizabeth II

The United Kingdom's 90-year-old Queen Elizabeth II has an estimated value of almost $29 billion.

According to research, she is the 25th the richest person in the world.

The wealth comes from property holdings including Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, stud farms, a fruit farm and marine land throughout the UK.

She is also in possession of extensive artwork and fine jewellery; and one of the world's largest stamp collections built by her grandfather.

4. Muammar Gaddafi

Gaddafi's net worth was not known when he was alive but after he died in 2011 he left behind an estimated $200 billion of assets spread out all over the world. $40 billion was being hidden in the US.

Gaddafi is one of the richest people of all time. To compare, Gaddafi was three times as rich as Carlos Slim, and four times as rich as the business tycoon Warren Buffett.

He had his own private airline, Afriqiyah One, which was worth approximately $150 million.

5. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al Saud

King Abdullah had an estimated$21 billion in assets. He died in 2015 and his brother King Salman took office.

King Abdullah's funeral attracted many world leaders.

He gifted his daughter a toilet made out of pure gold. Her bride's dress was also made out of gold, which costs $30,000,000 for her marriage.