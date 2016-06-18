A 52-year-old man charged with the murder of British lawmaker Jo Cox appeared in court on Saturday two days after he carried out an attack that brought campaigning for next week's referendum on European Union membership to a standstill.

Thomas Mair has been charged with murder, causing grievous bodily harm, and possession of a firearm and a knife after killing the 41-year-old Member of Parliament in her own electoral district in northern England on Thursday.

Cox was a member of the centre-left opposition Labour Party and supporter of Britain staying in the EU.

A 77-year-old man who intervened to try to protect Cox remains in hospital in a stable condition after suffering a serious injury to his abdomen.

When asked his name by a clerk at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Mair replied "Death to traitors, freedom for Britain," which he repeated once more when asked a second time.

The suspect made no further comment, but his answer suggested that the attack was politically-motivated.

Prosecutor David Cawthorne told the court that witnesses heard Mair saying "Britain first, Keep Britain independent, Britain always comes first," during the attack, in which Cox was repeatedly stabbed and then shot three times as she lay on the ground.

"I'm a political activist," Mair said as he was being arrested, Cawthorne added.

Material relating to far right ideology was found in a search of his home, the prosecutor told the court.