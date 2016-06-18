German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier has lashed out at the NATO military alliance over drills being carried out in eastern Europe following the completion of a 10-day training programme in Poland.

Over 20 NATO members, including Germany, took part in the large-scale exercises that involved some 30,000 troops as a measure taken to reassure eastern European countries of the bloc's support amid heightened tensions with Russia.

Nordic and Baltic countries have been particularly on high alert to the Russian threat ever since Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, raising concerns that a resurgent Russia could mobilise its proxies in the wider region to regain influence lost after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The European Union has since slapped economic sanctions on Russia in a bid to pressure Moscow to withdraw from the Crimean peninsula, which hosts a strategic naval base in the coastal Black Sea city of Sevastopol.

However, Russia has also hit back at the EU with counter-sanctions, which has affected European producers who previously relied on exports to Russia for their livelihood.

The issue has caused divisions in Europe reminiscent of the Cold War era, with some calling to boost defences against Moscow while others back a more conciliatory stance in order to preserve trade relations.

In an interview published by Bild newspaper on Sunday, the German foreign minister, whose left-wing Social Democrats (SPD) favour warmer ties with Russia, urged NATO to stop inflaming the situation with "loud sabre-rattling" and "shrill war cries."

"Whoever believes that symbolic tank parades on the alliance's eastern border will bring more security is mistaken," Steinmeier said. "We are well-advised not to create pretexts to renew an old confrontation."

Urging a diplomatic solution to maintain stability in the region, Steinmeier said it would be "fatal" to "narrow the focus to the military, and seek a remedy solely through a policy of deterrence."