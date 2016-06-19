Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he would revive plans to redevelop a park in central Istanbul, three years after the plans triggered large-scale anti-government protests.

The protests started as environmental activism against the removal of trees from Gezi Park, but turned into an anti-governement protest.

Four people were killed and many were wounded during a police crackdown against the protests.

The plans to build a mosque, a replica of an Ottoman-era military barracks and a shopping mall were then put on hold while the government and its critics fought over the issue in the courts.