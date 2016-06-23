The rebel group known as the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and Colombia's government agreed on a definitive ceasefire, on Wednesday, edging one step closer to ending Latin America's longest civil war.

The bloody conflict has spanned five decades and killed hundreds of thousands of people in the jungles of the cocaine-producing country.

"We have successfully reached an agreement for a definitive bilateral ceasefire and end to hostilities," the two sides said in a joint statement.

The ceasefire agreement will be signed on Thursday at a ceremony where Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, FARC commander Rodrigo Londono, UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, Cuban President Raul Castro, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Chilean President Michelle Bacheletry will be in attendance.

Twitter-users expressed their thoughts on the ceasefire.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said this week he anticipates negotiations to result in a full peace deal by July 20.

"Tomorrow will be a great day!" he wrote on Twitter. "We are working for a Colombia at peace, a dream that is starting to become a reality."

52-year old conflict

The conflict began in the 1960's as a rural uprising before exploding into a drug-fueled war.

It has attracted a multitude of leftist rebel groups, right-wing paramilitaries and drug gangs over the decades.

The civil war has left 260,000 people dead, 45,000 missing and nearly seven million displaced, according to official figures. According to human rights groups both sides are guilty of committing atrocities.