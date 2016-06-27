Panama on Sunday opened its century-old canal to a new generation of supersized cargo ships. It took years of massive expansion works aimed at profiting from burgeoning US-Asia trade.

At 7.50 am (1250 GMT), the Chinese container ship "Cosco Shipping Panama" entered the Agua Clara lock on the Atlantic. The ship was due to emerge on the Pacific side by 5.00 pm (2200 GMT) after covering the roughly 80.5-km-long waterway.

The expansion triples the size of ships that can sail through the canal. With this expansion, the country will be able to host 98 percent of the world's shipping and hopes to wrest a share of the market from the rival Suez Canal in Egypt and US land routes made cheaper by low oil prices.

Future plans

By 2021, the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) is hoping the project will bring in $2.1 billion per year in added revenue, representing 2.8 percent of gross domestic product.

"As a Panamanian, I am proud," said Odalis Castillo, an 18-year-old student who attended the launch. "There will be more money to spend on social projects."

But the ACP is enmeshed in a $3.587-billion conflict over cost overruns with Spain's Sacyr and Italy's Salini Impreglio, which won the project in 2009 and finished it two years late, amid construction setbacks and strikes.

It also faces challenges like the supply of fresh water needed to move the giant locks and safe handling of the huge ships.

So far 170 ships have signed up to use the canal in the next three months. If the industry perks up, the ACP already has a $17-billion plan for a fourth set of locks to lure even bigger ships that can now only travel through the Suez Canal. Its passage was to show off the third shipping lane and gargantuan locks built into the canal catering to vessels of its class, known as Neopanamax, or New Panamax, ships.

‘The route that unites the world'

Panama President Juan Carlos Varela, who has hailed the renovated canal as "the route that unites the world," led the event alongside foreign dignitaries including Chilean President Michelle Bachelet.

Varela, in his speech, admitted he had not initially backed the canal's expansion, before he became president.

But as leader, he said, he recognised it would deliver "a better future" for the country.

"This is the beginning of a new era," said the head of the state Panama Canal Authority, Jorge Quijano.

The United States -- builder of the original canal, which opened in 1914 and is still in operation alongside the additions -- was represented at the ceremony by Jill Biden, the wife of the US vice president.