One of the two black box flight data recorders from the EgyptAir plane that crashed last month has been successfully repaired in France, Egypt's investigation commission said on Tuesday.

Investigators say the data will help them find clues on why the aircraft went down. The two black box recorders were found two weeks ago, but were too damaged to retrieve flight data.

They were sent to France's BEA air safety agency -- which also extracted data from the black boxes of the ill-fated Rio de Janeiro to Paris flight that crashed in 2009 -- to be repaired, where they arrived on Monday.

Investigators hope the recorders will reveal the cause of the May 19 crash of Flight MS804 from Paris to Cairo, in which all 66 people on board were killed. A terror attack has not been ruled out.

The black box recorder "has been successfully repaired... by the French accident investigation agency laboratory", the commission said in a statement.

Investigators say that tests have been carried out and the flight parameters were properly recorded. Work to repair the second black box will commence tomorrow.