Two Taliban suicide bombers killed at least 27 people and wounded around 40 in an attack on Thursday on buses carrying recently graduated cadets on the western outskirts of Kabul, officials said.

Three buses were attacked as they approached the capital from neighbouring Wardak province, a police official said.

"Initial information we have is that two suicide bombers were involved and there are many casualties," he said, declining to be identified by name.

An Interior Ministry official said at least 27 people were killed and 40 wounded.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the first attack targeted a bus carrying police cadets and their instructors.

Then, as rescuers and emergency services arrived, the second bomber rammed his car, packed with explosives, into their vehicles, killing dozens.