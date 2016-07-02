Saudi Arabia will introduce electronic identification bracelets for all pilgrims to Mecca starting this year, Saudi media stated.

Mecca will be taking its part in a safety drive, a year after the annual Islamic rite suffered its deadliest disaster in a generation.

Last year, in September, over 2,400 people died in a crush when thousands of pilgrims converged on a walkway intersection near the Muslim holy city of Mecca. It was the highest loss of life at the annual pilgrimage since 1990.

That death toll is based on figures of fatalities provided by countries who repatriated the bodies of their citizens, but Saudi Arabia had put the official death toll at just over 750.

Containing personal and medical information, the bracelets will help authorities provide care and identify people, the official Saudi Press Agency SPA said.

Water-resistant and connected to GPS, the devices will also instruct worshippers on timings of prayers and a multi-lingual help desk to guide especially non-Arabic speaking pilgrims around the various rituals of the annual Islamic event.