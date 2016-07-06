Protests broke out Tuesday in the US state of Louisiana after police officers shot and killed a black man outside a Baton Rouge convenience store.

People protested throughout the day after Alton Sterling, 37, who was selling pirated CDs, was killed during a confrontation with the police. A video of the deadly encounter later circulated on social media.

Police officers had responded to the store around 12:35 am on Tuesday after an unknown caller reported that a man selling music CDs had threatened him with a gun, said Corporal L'Jean McKneely.

An altercation between Sterling and the two responding officers then ensued. One of the officers fatally shot Sterling in the altercation.

The two officers, who have not been identified, have been placed on administrative leave under department policy, McKneely added.

Cellphone footage circulating on social media showed the deadly police encounter: In it, an officer yells at Sterling to get on the ground. Seconds later, the second officer tackles him. One officer holds down Sterling's left arm, while his right arm is out of view.

At one point, an officer yells, "He's got a gun! Gun!" He pulls his service weapon and fires at Sterling.

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr William Clark has said that an autopsy has shown Sterling died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and the back.

The owner of the store, Abdul Muflahi, speaking to WAFB-TV, said that one officer used a taser on Sterling, and the other one tackled him. As Sterling struggled and fought to get the officer off him, the first officer shot him "four to six times."