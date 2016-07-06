Rick Nelson is lucky to have survived his encounter with a protective mother black bear after he came upon her cub on a path while walking his dog. The former featherweight boxer, who had spent years perfecting his swing in the ring, put his training to use when he found himself face to snout with nothing but his fists and his wits to defend himself with.

A black bear cub wandered out of a shrub about a metre from Nelson and his dog on Sunday. "It was so close I could touch it." he said. The moment of motherly confrontation came about moments after the cub "let out a yelp, because I scared the heck out of it."

Realising that he only had seconds to prepare himself before the mama bear responded to her cub's cries, Nelson looked around his immediate surroundings for anything to defend himself with. "I knew right away I was in trouble," he recalled, as he could find no sticks or stones nearby.

"The mother was coming full speed," he said. "And it came and it meant business."

The 145 kg bear lifted itself up and stood on it's hind legs in front of the former boxer. The bear swung and Nelson retaliated with a right-hand jab to the muzzle of the bear, tearing his knuckles on the bear's teeth in the process.

The bear, now smelling blood, went for another swing; this time tearing through the boxers defences and carved gashes into his face and chest.

The bear cub, surely frightened by the entire encounter, squealed and quickly left the scene. With her cub no longer in immediate danger, this was the moment when the mother bear would decide how far to take the perceived intrusion by Nelson, and to possibly continue the brawl.

As an incentive to dismiss any further plans for attack, Nelson, the greying 61 year old man, prepared to take another swing. "I did an underhand and hit it right in the snout," he remembered. "Believe me, when you've got adrenaline pumping, you can hit. Even at 61 with grey hair, you can still hit hard."