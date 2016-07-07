Protesters and activists are demanding justice after the US police fatally shot a man during a routine traffic stop in front of his girlfriend and a child on Wednesday night. The fatal shooting of Philando Castile, 32, in Falcon Heights, Minnesota was captured in graphic detail on Facebook livestream.

This was the second fatal police shooting within two days of a black man, following the death of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Sterling was pinned to the ground and shot in the chest by two white police officers on Tuesday. Peaceful protests continued in Baton Rouge into early Thursday morning as hundreds gathered to build pressure on the police to prosecute the officer in question.

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton said he has asked the White House to order a federal investigation into Castile's shooting by the police following a traffic stop.

"I promise I will do everything and my administration will do everything in our power to see this matter brought to justice," Dayton told reporters outside the statehouse. "Justice will be served in Minnesota."

On camera

A Facebook video recorded by Castile's girlfriend appears to show the aftermath of the shooting, a man can be seen wearing a blood-soaked white t-shirt and slumped in the driver's seat of the car while an officer is at the window pointing a gun inside.

The video was streamed on a Facebook account under the name Lavish Reynolds. CNN affiliate WCCO spoke to Castile's family who identified the woman as Diamond Reynolds.

"Oh my god, please don't tell me that he's gone. Please, officer, don't tell me that you just did this to him," the woman is heard saying.

"He's licensed to carry. He was trying to get out his ID and his wallet out of his pocket and he let the officer know that he was — he had a firearm and he was reaching for his wallet."

Speaking to Castile, the woman says: "Stay with me! We got pulled over for a busted tail-light in the back, and the police just … he's covered. They killed my boyfriend."

The officer involved in the shooting is heard saying "F*ck. I told him not to reach for it!" to which the woman replies: "You told him to get his ID, sir, his driver's licence."

"Oh my God, please don't tell me he's dead. My daughter just witnessed this," the woman is heard saying.

"It's OK mommy," the little girl says. "It's OK. I'm right here with you."

Killed by those meant to protect and served