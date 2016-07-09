Thousands of protesters took to the streets in cities all across the US on Friday to mark their protest against the killings of two black men by police shootings this week.

The protests come one day after a gunman shot dead five police officers monitoring a similar demonstration in Dallas.

Protests in New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Phoenix, which witnessed large number of participants, were largely peaceful. However, according to local media and witnesses, police in riot gear used pepper sprays to disperse the crowds in Phoenix.

The protests were sparked by the fatal shooting of two black men – Alton Sterling, 37, and Philando Castile, 32 – by police in Louisiana and Minnesota.

Sterling, a father of five, was shot four to six times in the chest and back after an argument with police officers outside a Baton Rouge convenience store on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, another police shooting killed Philando Castile in Falcon Heights, Minnesota. The aftermath of his killing was captured by his fiancée in a live Facebook stream. The graphic video showing Castile in blood soaked white shirt was strongly decried on the social media.

"No justice, no peace, no racist police," demonstrators chanted late on Friday in Baton Rouge, where state and local police in riot gear tried to keep them from blocking a busy roadway.

A video clip on Twitter about today's protest in Detroit showed participants holding placards and chanting slogans as they marched on a street.

The two shootings stoked racial tension that has flared repeatedly across the country following the 2014 killing of Michael Brown, an unarmed black teen, by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri.

Thursday's demonstrations were largely peaceful until gunfire erupted at a Dallas rally that was coming to a close.

Officials said 25-year-old Micah Johnson, a black US military veteran of the Afghan war who said he wanted to "kill white people," launched a sniper attack that killed five police officers and wounded nine other people.

Police killed the gunman with a bomb-carrying robot after cornering him in a parking garage, ending an hours-long standoff.

Police ambushed in three other states

Police came under fire in three US states on Thursday and Friday, authorities said, possibly prompted by the same motivation behind the rampage in Dallas: police use of force against black people.

A man in Tennessee opened fire on a hotel and a highway, killing a woman, grazing a police officer with a bullet and wounding several others on Thursday because he may have been troubled by incidents involving black people and law enforcement, officials said.