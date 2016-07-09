North Korea has fired a ballistic missile from a submarine on Saturday, but it appears to have failed soon after launch, South Korea's military said.

The launch comes at the end of a week of sharply rising tensions on the Korean peninsula.

It comes only a day after the US and South Korea pledged to deploy an advanced anti-missile system to counter threats from Pyongyang.

The development also comes two days after North Korea warned it was planning its toughest response to what it deemed a "declaration of war" by the United States.

The warning was in response to Washington's blacklisting of the isolated state's leader Kim Jong Un for alleged human rights abuses.

The blacklisting drew a sharp and swift protest from neighbuoring China, Pyongyang's sole major ally. Beijing said on Friday it lodged complaints with the US and South Korean ambassadors over the THAAD decision.

The South's Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the missile was launched at about 11:30am Seoul time (0230 GMT) in waters east of the Korean peninsula.

The missile was likely fired from a submarine as planned but appears to have failed in the early stage of flight, the Joint Chiefs said.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency said the missile's engine successfully ignited but the projectile soon exploded in mid-air at a height of about 10 km.

It added that the missile had covered not more than a few kilometers across the water.

South Korea's military declined to confirm those details.

The missile was detected in the sea southeast of the North Korean city of Sinpo, South Korea's military said.

The US Strategic Command also said on Saturday it had tracked what it believed was a KN-11 submarine-launched ballistic missile fired from North Korea's east coast port of Sinpo.

The command said in a statement the missile was tracked over the Sea of Japan, "where initial indications are it fell" into the sea between the North and Japan.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined the missile did not pose a threat to North America, the statement added.

Satellite images indicate Pyongyang is actively trying to develop its submarine-launched ballistic missile program in this area, according to experts.

US, Japan and S Korea condemn launch

Neighbouring Japan, the United States, and South Korea's military condemned the missile launch as a flagrant violation of UN sanctions.

The missile launch is a "clear challenge to UN Security Council resolutions," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday, according to Kyodo news agency.

"We should strongly condemn the launch by working with the international community," Abe told reporters.