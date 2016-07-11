Seven more suspects were arrested in Istanbul late on Sunday in connection with last month's triple suicide bombing at Istanbul's Ataturk International Airport airport that left dozens dead and hundreds of others injured.

According to judicial sources, the arrests were made following risk analysis and profile assessment reports by Istanbul anti-terror police and were ordered by Istanbul's Bakirkoy Criminal Court of Peace.

The sources added that the suspects, who are awaiting trial, face charges of "being a member of an armed terrorist group" and of being accomplices to murder.

Their alleged roles in the attacks weren't immediately clear.

All seven of the suspects arrested are foreign nationals: three Algerians, two Egyptians and two Tunisians.

In the June 28 attack, three suicide bombers, all foreign nationals, opened fire outside the airport to cause panic before two of them entered the airport and blew themselves up.