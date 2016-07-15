Last night's tragedy in France, involving a vehicle running over citizens who were viewing Bastille Day fireworks in Nice, is the deadliest attack of its kind but not the first such fatal incident to have taken place across the world.

Given below is a list of seven fatal ramming attacks which took place over the past seven years:

Nice, France - July 14, 2016

At least 84 people, including 10 children, were killed and scores injured on Thursday night when a gunman at the wheel of a truck plowed into a crowd of thousands celebrating Bastille Day at the French Riviera in Nice.

Media reports suggest that the attacker, who was identified by a police source as a 31-year-old Tunisian-born Frenchman, had also opened fire before officers shot him dead.

Jerusalem, Palestine - November 5, 2014

Ibrahim al-Akari, a 38-year-old Palestinian, then damaged several cars whilst trying to reverse down the street. He was killed by police after he got out of his car and attacked civilians.

Jerusalem, Palestine - October 22, 2014

A baby died and eight other people were hurt when a Palestinian man slammed his car into pedestrians at a Jerusalem light railway stop, on October 22, 2014.

Police later shot the driver, identified as 21-year-old Adbel-Rahman Shaloudi as he fled, a police official said. Police described the actions of the Palestinian man of East Jerusalem as a "terrorist attack."

A hospital official said the driver later died of his injuries. The US State Department also later said that the baby was "reportedly an American citizen," but did not elaborate.

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Canada - October 20, 2014

The driver, reported to be Martin Couture-Rouleau, ran over the soldiers in a parking lot of a shopping mall.