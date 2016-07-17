The US has given a cold response to the Turkish government's repeated calls to hand over the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of being behind Friday's failed military coup.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded the extradition of exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen from the US in a meeting which was held just hours after the failed coup attempt.

"I told you that these people were attempting a coup but you didn't listen," Erdogan called the crowd of supporters.

"If we are strategic partners, if we are model partners, then please comply with our request."

"My call is to the US. Whoever you asked from us to give back to you as a terrorist we will give them. Now it is your turn to give us back this person who is on our terror list," he added.

Fethullah Gulen leads the Gulen Movement which was recently declared a terrorist organisation by the government.

Turkey and the US have both been signatories to an extradition treaty for more than three decades. The treaty was signed in 1979 but entered into force after its ratification on January 1, 1981.

Under the treaty, both Washington and Ankara have agreed to extradite anyone involved in criminal offences upon the request of any of the signatory parties.

Turkey has extradited a number of people wanted for criminal offences in the US in the last five years. But Turkey has never asked the US to extradite anyone before Gulen.

What the Extradition Treaty says

The contracting parties must surrender to each other persons who:

Are being prosecuted

Have been charged

Have been convicted

Are being sought for the enforcement of a judicially pronounced penalty

When the offense has been committed outside the territory of the requesting party, the requested party shall grant extradition if:

The laws of the requested party provide for the punishment

The offence has been committed by a national of the requesting party

Why is Gulen wanted in Turkey?

Erdogan accused Gulen of running a "parallel state" which exercises control over the police force and judiciary to seize power in Turkey and denouncing him as terrorist.