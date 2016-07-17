At least 426 judges and prosecutors have been detained in operations across Turkey as authorities continue to issue arrest warrants for suspects behind an attempted military coup carried out by rogue soldiers allegedlylinked to US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Authorities have banned the judges and prosecutors from leaving the country, and also ordered for their residences to be searched.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued arrest warrants for 132 judges and public prosecutors who they determined were members of FETO, a Fetullah Gulen-linked organisation which was recently placed on Turkey's terror list.

As part of the investigation into the attempted coup opened by the Bakirkoy Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, arrest warrants were also issued for 140 judges and prosecutors who hold positions in the Istanbul Regional Administrative Court, Bakirkoy Courthouse and Kucukmece Courthouse.

In the capital, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecution sent a message to all Criminal Chief Public Prosecutors that all 2,745 judges and prosecutors who hold positions in administrative and legal courts and have been "established to be members of the same organisation" be detained.