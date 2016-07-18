As law-enforcement authorities identified the man—a former Marine—who killed three police officers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in USA on Sunday, US President Barack Obama called for people to focus on actions which unite rather than divide.

Sunday's assault on the police came less than two weeks after a black man was killed by police in the Louisiana capital, sparking nationwide protests.

The officers in Baton Rouge were responding to a call about a man carrying a rifle when shots were fired along a highway around 1340 GMT.

Two Baton Rouge police officers and one sheriff's deputy were killed. The shooter identified as former marine Gavin Long, 29, also died in the shoot-out.

Other officers at a convenience store said the suspect was earlier seen standing behind a beauty supply store holding a rifle.

In the second instance of violence against US police in the last month, President Obama condemned the killings in his televised statement. Earlier in July, a sniper targeted police officers in Dallas, Texas, killing four Dallas police personnel and one rapid transit police officer.

No justification

"The death of these three great officers underscores the danger police face every day. Nothing justifies violence against law enforcement. Attacks on police is an attack on all of us, on the rule of law…

First of all our hearts go out to the families who are grieving, to the officer fighting for his life.

I am surrounded by the best of the best every single day. I know whenever this happens, we feel it, our families feel it. I want you to know the respect and gratitude we have for all you do for us."

Obama underscored the need for America to not fall prey to divisive rhetoric which is expected during the election cycle. The Republican convention will start Monday in Cleveland and the Democratic convention on July 25 in Philadelphia.

"Only we can prove through words and through deeds that we will not be divided and we will have to keep on doing so again and again and again."

A marine, war veteran

CBS, NBC and CNN reported Long, the gunman, was from Kansas City, Missouri.

According to The New York Times, Long was a marine sergeant who served in Iraq in 2008 and 2009. Long was honourably discharged in 2010. Using a pseudonym, Long had previously posted a YouTube video, speaking out against police aggression.

Long is not the first serviceman to have reacted with violence, presumably to prevalent race issues such as discrimination and police brutality.

Micah Johnson the Dallas sniper, who was killed at the end of a long stand-off, was an Afghan war veteran. The 25-year-old private first class served in Afghanistan from 2013 to 2014 and had admitted during the attack that he wanted to exact revenge against police brutality.

The police believe Long was the only one involved in the attack, Mike Edmonson, superintendent of the Louisiana State Police, said in a press conference.

"We do not have an active shooter scenario in Baton Rouge," Edmonson said.

Kip Holden, Baton Rouge Mayor, said the officers were responding to a call of a shooting when they were "ambushed" by at least one gunman.

Baton Rouge Police Department Sergeant Don Coppola described the dead suspect as wearing all black and "some type of mask to conceal [their] identity."

Initially the police said there may be up to two more suspects at large. They warned the public to be on the lookout for anyone wearing army fatigues, all black or a mask.