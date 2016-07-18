POLITICS
3 MIN READ
SA rally champion dies in Mandela Kilimanjaro charity climb
South Africans are shocked over the death of rally driver and domestic television personality Gugu Zulu who died on Monday while climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania with his wife as part of a Nelson Mandela Day charity event.
SA rally champion dies in Mandela Kilimanjaro charity climb
Racing driver and media personality Gugu Zulu and wife on Day 2 of the Trek for Mandela challenge. Image Source: Instagram/Guguzulu / AA
By Staff Reporter
July 18, 2016

South African rally driver and domestic television personality Gugu Zulu died on Monday while climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania with his wife as part of a Nelson Mandela Day charity event.

Zulu, 36, a three-time national rally champion who became a successful motorsports presenter, was in a group of 46 climbers attempting Africa's highest mountain when he started to suffer breathing difficulties.

The party had planned to summit on July 18, the birthday of the late anti-apartheid hero and South African President.

Zulu's last twitter post on Day 3 of the expedition:

"I feel a huge sense of loss," Nelson Mandela Foundation chief executive Sello Hatang said in a statement.

"I am devastated. I knew him well. I recruited him to climb Kilimanjaro. The last thing he said to me at the airport before he left last week was that he wanted to speak about doing other Mandela Day projects."

A medical team put Zulu on a drip after he had difficulties breathing and descended the mountain with him but were unable to save his life, the Foundation said.

Zulu is survived by his wife and a young daughter.

Condolences pour in

Recommended

South Africans took to social media to share their best memories of the rally driver who was affectionately known as 'The Fastest Brother in Africa'.

The office of the president took to twitter in response to Zulu's shocked death.

South African Minister of Sports Fakile Mbalula also tweeted his condolences.

Kilimanjaro, which rises nearly 6,000 metres above sea level, is considered one of the world's most accessible high summits. It averages around 10 deaths annually, most of them due to altitude sickness.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding