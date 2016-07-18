South African rally driver and domestic television personality Gugu Zulu died on Monday while climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania with his wife as part of a Nelson Mandela Day charity event.

Zulu, 36, a three-time national rally champion who became a successful motorsports presenter, was in a group of 46 climbers attempting Africa's highest mountain when he started to suffer breathing difficulties.

The party had planned to summit on July 18, the birthday of the late anti-apartheid hero and South African President.

Zulu's last twitter post on Day 3 of the expedition:

"I feel a huge sense of loss," Nelson Mandela Foundation chief executive Sello Hatang said in a statement.

"I am devastated. I knew him well. I recruited him to climb Kilimanjaro. The last thing he said to me at the airport before he left last week was that he wanted to speak about doing other Mandela Day projects."

A medical team put Zulu on a drip after he had difficulties breathing and descended the mountain with him but were unable to save his life, the Foundation said.

Zulu is survived by his wife and a young daughter.

Condolences pour in