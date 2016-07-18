CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Rogue One' unveils gritty, grounded new 'Star Wars' story
'Rogue One' is the first of three new standalone 'Star Wars' films that will explore new realms and stories outside of the trilogies first set up in George Lucas' 1977 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope.'
'Rogue One' unveils gritty, grounded new 'Star Wars' story
Felicity Jones (centre) and the cast of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 18, 2016

A Star Wars world with a host of new characters and a new feisty female lead was unveiled at a special fan event on Friday, as the cast of the upcoming film Rogue One discussed the latest chapter of the much-loved franchise.

British actress Felicity Jones said her character Jyn Erso is "incredibly independent" in Rogue One, out in theatres December 16.

"She can be tough when she needs to be but she has, I hope, great humanity as well at the same time, and someone who throughout the film finds a cause and finds those leadership qualities inside of her," the actress told Reuters.

Jones joined Rogue One cast members to kick off this year's Star Wars Celebration in London, which features three days of panels and events for fans.

Mexican actor Diego Luna, who plays Captain Cassian Andor, said Rogue One was the "most grounded film" in the franchise.

He also mentioned that it was centred on a group of rebels fighting for freedom to "change their reality."

Forest Whitaker, who plays Saw Gerrera, said Rogue One director Gareth Edwards shot a "very gritty" film with handheld camera work that made it more "personal and intimate."

Disney released a three-minute reel online on Friday of behind-the-scenes footage that featured action, explosions, green screen sets, new creatures and Stormtroopers wading through calm blue waters on a tropical beach.

Recommended

Attendees at the event were given an exclusive look at a new trailer not yet released to the public, that featured a glimpse of franchise villain Darth Vader, seen in a fan video from the event uploaded by The Daily Beast.

Producer Kathleen Kennedy had previously said that Darth Vader would return in the film and veteran actor James Earl Jones will reprise voicing the character.

Walt Disney Co resurrected Star Wars with a new generation of characters in December's box office hit The Force Awakens.

The saga will continue in Episode VIII, which wrapped filming this week and will be out in theatres December 2017.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Dirty money: Chicago Architecture Biennial boycotted for questionable funding
By Melis Alemdar
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet