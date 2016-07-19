Nintendo shot past Sony in market value on Tuesday after shares in the video game giant more than doubled following the popular Pokémon Go game was launched.

The shares surged more than 14 percent to end at $300, up 120 percent from their July 6 close.

That put Nintendo's market capitalisation at $42.5 billion.

The rapid increase has made it more valuable than Sony, one of Japan's best-known companies, by about ¥400 billion (yen).

On Friday Nintendo, creator of the 20-year-old Pokémon franchise, set a record for the most shares ever traded daily in Japan.

Since its launch two weeks ago, the game for mobile gadgets has sparked a worldwide frenzy among users who have taken to the streets with their smartphones.

The free app uses satellite locations, graphics and camera capabilities to overlay cartoon monsters on real-world settings, challenging players to capture and train the creatures for battles.

Investors are betting its popularity is a good sign for Nintendo's nascent push into mobile gaming, a major U-turn for a company that long insisted on a consoles-only policy.

The Pokémon craze has also boosted other shares in Tokyo.

One of them is McDonald's Japan.