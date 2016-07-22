Eager Japanese Pokemon fans rushed to their phones on Friday to start hunting as Pokemon GO, the hit smartphone game, finally launched in Japan -- the home of the colorful cartoon characters.

The game has been an unexpected runaway success from Spain to Australia but Japan had been made to wait as the developers behind the game sought to ensure servers could withstand the game's popularity.

Finally, after days of rumors and anticipation, it launched on Friday.

"Everyone was talking about why we couldn't do it here, since Pokemon is Japanese," said Maho Ishikawa, a 16-year-old high school student who said she had already captured a monster. "Since I really wanted to play, I'm very, very glad."

In a video address to Japanese fans, Junichi Masuda, head of development at Game Freak and co-creator of the game, apologized for keeping players waiting so long.

"From today you can go out and find Pokemon to your heart's content," he said. "We hope the game enables users to see the world in a new, fulfilling way. Obey the rules and have fun."

University students in Tokyo on their last day of classes before summer holidays did just that, jumping into the fray within moments of the launch, capturing monsters as a frenzy erupted between classes.