Muslim scholars: Turkey failed coup was "Haram"
An association of Muslim scholars led by the influential Qatar-based cleric Yusuf Al-Qaradawi has issued a fatwa against the attempted coup calling it 'haram'.
Men look at damage caused by fighting during a coup attempt at Turkish police special forces base near Ankara,Turkey, July 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 22, 2016

The International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) has dubbed last week's attempt by rogue elements within Turkey's military to overthrow the elected government as "Haram", an act forbidden by God.

Members of IUMS at a press conference held in Istanbul described recent coups in Egypt and Yemen as "Haram".

The association of Muslim scholars is led by influential Qatar-based cleric Yusuf Al-Qaradawi has more than 100,000 members worldwide.

The IUMS Secretary-General, Ali al-Qaradaghi hailed Turkey's people and its elected government for foiling the coup plot, which is believed to have been orchestrated by followers of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Gulen and his followers have been accused of attempting to infiltrate Turkey's vital state institutions -- especially the military, police and judiciary -- with the aim of creating a "parallel state".

Al-Qaradaghi also praised Turkey's political parties, along with the government and other state institutions for the role they played in safeguarding the country's legitimate authorities from the coup plotters.

The IUMS also criticised the "double standards" shown by certain countries, which, the union asserted, had dragged their feet in condemning the coup before hastening to criticise Turkey's response to the failed insurrection.

At least 246 people, including civilians and security personnel, were martyred -- and more than 1,500 injured -- during last week's failed coup.

SOURCE:AA
