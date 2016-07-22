The International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) has dubbed last week's attempt by rogue elements within Turkey's military to overthrow the elected government as "Haram", an act forbidden by God.

Members of IUMS at a press conference held in Istanbul described recent coups in Egypt and Yemen as "Haram".

The association of Muslim scholars is led by influential Qatar-based cleric Yusuf Al-Qaradawi has more than 100,000 members worldwide.

The IUMS Secretary-General, Ali al-Qaradaghi hailed Turkey's people and its elected government for foiling the coup plot, which is believed to have been orchestrated by followers of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.