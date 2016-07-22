For the past five years, Syrian families have been living in constant fear, huddled together praying that they will be kept safe from the constant bombing and gunfire.

It is the children, their lives shaped by violence, fear and displacement, who are most affected.

Now Syrian activists have used the famous game, Pokemon Go to bring much needed awareness to the children of war-torn Syria.

Photos of children holding up pictures of Pokemon characters with text below each image, lists the children's location in Syria and says "come and save me". The tweets went viral on social media.

The photos were posted by the media office of the "Revolutionary Forces of Syria" and depict children holding pictures of Pokemon characters to spread awareness of their plight.

The children, using Pokemon characters like Bulbasaur, Pikachu and Marill, seem to be asking the world that if they have time for a game, they too can make time to save the children of Syria.