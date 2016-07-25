Four more soldiers have been detained in southwestern Turkey on Monday in connection with the attack on the hotel President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was staying at during the July 15 failed coup, according to security sources.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, told Anadolu Agency that Command Sergeant Majors Zekeriya Kuzu, Omer Faruk Gocmen, Abdulhamit Gulerden and Technical Sergeant Erkan Cikat were accused of being among the soldiers who attacked Erdogan's hotel in Marmaris, on the Mediterranean coast.

With this recent round of detentions, the number of detainees has increased to seven. Major Taner Berber and Sergeants Ilyas Yasar and Gokhan Guclu were detained earlier.