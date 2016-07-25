A shooting at a nightclub for teenagers in Fort Myers, Florida early Monday morning has left at least two people dead and 14 injured.

The police have currently detained three people for questioning, according to abc-7, an ABC-affiliated television station serving the area.

Police say the incident occured at Club Blu in Fort Myers at 12:30am Eastern Standard Time, says the local NBC affiliate WBBH. Officials are currently seeking to determine a motive and are searching for more persons involved with the shooting.